AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.