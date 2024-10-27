Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.