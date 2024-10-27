Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 653,600 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.33 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Featured Stories

