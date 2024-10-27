Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

