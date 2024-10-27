AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.