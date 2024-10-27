Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

