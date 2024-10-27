Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 485,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

