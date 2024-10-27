Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 51.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.