Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.420-0.560 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.