Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold FY2024 Earnings

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold
New Gold Stock Performance
TSE NGD opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 45,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$191,123.61. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.