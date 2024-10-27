Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$23.76

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$24.18 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$13.10 and a one year high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $334,328. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

