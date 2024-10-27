Analysts Set Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target at $2.25

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 95.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Vault by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 684.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 150,948 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

