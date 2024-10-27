Analysts Set Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target at $2.25

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NRGV
Institutional Trading of Energy Vault
Energy Vault Stock Performance
NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.65.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.