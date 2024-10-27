Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:TFI Q4 Earnings

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFIFree Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (TSE:TFI)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.