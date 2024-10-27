Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:TFI Q4 Earnings

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

