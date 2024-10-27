Analysts Set Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Target Price at $111.25

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 11,317.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after buying an additional 639,765 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,898,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 622.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.