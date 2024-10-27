Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
ACGLN stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.
