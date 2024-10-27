Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

ADM opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

