Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ARQT opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,385.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,385.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,299 shares of company stock valued at $507,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 223,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 59,487 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 482,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 333,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

