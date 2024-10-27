Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.78 and last traded at $170.81, with a volume of 39276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.83.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.18.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,085.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $396,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 19.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

