Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 373 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32.
Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $394.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $422.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,850,000 after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
