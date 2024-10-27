Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 14,457 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

IDEX Trading Down 0.3 %

IEX opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $208.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

