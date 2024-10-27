Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 14,457 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Trading Down 0.3 %

IEX opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $208.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.