Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,812 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,200,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $166.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

