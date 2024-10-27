Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,771 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $200,668,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,174,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,498,000 after buying an additional 582,267 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

