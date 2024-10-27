Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.61 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208,495 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.