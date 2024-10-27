Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,372 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $15,340,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $320.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $364.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.