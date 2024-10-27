ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 81.6% in October

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.82. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AACG

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.