ATB Capital Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$134.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$133.00 to C$134.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
