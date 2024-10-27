ATB Capital Raises Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$260.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.25.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$244.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$247.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$239.31. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$253.95.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. Also, Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total transaction of C$358,262.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,671 shares of company stock worth $6,073,683. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

