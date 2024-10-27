ATI (NYSE:ATI) Downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

NYSE ATI opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. ATI has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ATI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,003,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,944,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,846,000 after buying an additional 1,211,273 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

