AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.820–0.740 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at $215,907.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

