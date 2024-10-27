Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.30). 323,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 137,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.16).

Get Avation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 255 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVAP

Avation Stock Down 0.6 %

Avation Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.64. The firm has a market cap of £124.39 million, a PE ratio of 835.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.