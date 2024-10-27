Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.30). 323,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 137,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.16).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 255 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
