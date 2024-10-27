Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.89 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

