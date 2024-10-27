Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,837,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,662,193.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 2.5 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.