Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

