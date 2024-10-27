Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2,843.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 165,062 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

