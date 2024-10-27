Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,320 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

