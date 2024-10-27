Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.9% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $914.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $861.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.