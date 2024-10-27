Barclays Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $100.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,045,321. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

