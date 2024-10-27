BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.36.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

BCE opened at C$45.57 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$56.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.03. The firm has a market cap of C$41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

