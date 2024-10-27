Benchmark Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $255.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $138.42 and a one year high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.