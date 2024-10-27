Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

