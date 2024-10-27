Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

