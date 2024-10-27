Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,958 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 134.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.