Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

