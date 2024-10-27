Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.85. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 333,252 shares changing hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,834,000 after buying an additional 4,601,527 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Borr Drilling by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 431,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Borr Drilling by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,473,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

