Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report published on Thursday morning.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

