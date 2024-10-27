Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold FY2024 Earnings

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.27.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

