Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold FY2024 Earnings

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.77.

The company has a market cap of C$47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.91.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Insiders sold 235,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

