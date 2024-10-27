Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold FY2024 Earnings

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$34.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Insiders have sold a total of 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

