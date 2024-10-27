Burford Brothers Inc. Sells 5,277 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burford Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

