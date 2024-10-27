Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $239,510,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $251.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.33 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
